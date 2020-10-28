MA residents urged to have safe holiday celebrations to stop COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we creep closer to October 31, state officials continue their plea, discouraging people not to attend large gatherings.

This message is directed specifically at young people after 300 people per day under the age of 30 are testing positive for the virus. Contact tracing data shows that more than half of the new daily cases are coming from social gatherings and household transmission.

“Hosting parties and big gatherings is just not a good idea and won’t be a good idea until there is a treatment or a vaccine,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker added that the holidays must “look and feel different this year” in order to stop the spread of the virus. He said gathering with family and friends is “the worst possible scenario.”

A message that some residents are hearing loud and clear ahead of Halloween weekend.

“I’m not afraid for myself I’m afraid for other people that I would come in contact with like my parents or whomever,” said John Maloney of Springfield.

Despite reaching 1,000 new cases for four straight days, just 18 percent of new cases have been among people over the age of 60 according to public health data. If younger demographics don’t start adhering to the state’s safety guidelines, Gov. Baker said “targeted intervention” could be implemented.

And on the local level, this is already happening- Amherst has implemented a hotline to report large gatherings.