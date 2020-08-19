MA Senator Elizabeth Warren to give DNC speech in Springfield Wednesday night

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in Springfield Wednesday night to address the Democratic National Convention.

Senator Warren announced her appearance in at the Early Childhood Education Center, located on Catharine Street in Springfield on Twitter, adding that, “A Biden administration will build real opportunity, not just for some, but for all our children.”

The school building is run by the city with over 150 students. It has been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to open until November.

Members of Warren’s team told 22News she will discuss the failed federal response to the pandemic and talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s plans to build our economy back better during her DNC speech Wednesday night.

Senator Warren joins key political figures like Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who have shown support for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris.

Also expected to speak Wednesday night, the nation’s first black president Barack Obama, the first woman nominated for president by the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

22News is covering the senator’s speech in Springfield. We’ll bring you any updates when more details develop.

Wednesday night’s DNC kicks-off at 8 p.m.