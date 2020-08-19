MA Stop the Spread: Holyoke among three new communities added to initiative

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that three communities; Salem, Saugus, and Holyoke, are being added to the state’s Stop the Spread initiative, a program that provides free COVID-19 testing in cities and towns that have higher rates of COVID-19.

Free testing sites continue to pop up around western Massachusetts. The state announced another one coming to Hampden County, the reason; the COVID-19 risk level inched up. Holyoke is now the third local community that will host a free testing site.

The others are in Springfield and Agawam, which have been very successful, but it has come with some confusion.

Holyoke was recently upgraded to a higher risk community so as part of the state’s stop the spread initiative – free widespread testing will now be available. The location, date, and times for this site haven’t been announced yet, but the COVID testing site is expected to pop up in the coming weeks.

Which aims to stop the spread and restart the economy.

“Our numbers are increasing and people are not getting tested,” said Nancy Creed of the Chamber of Commerce. “Quite honestly the only way we are going to get back to something of a normal is if we all help and stop the spread.”

The testing is not restricted to residents of those communities and is open to asymptomatic individuals. The program will run through Sept. 12, Baker said, and more than 78,000 tests had been performed through the initiative as of last week.

Tapestry is in charge of the testing sites in Agawam and Springfield, offering results in 48 hours, but 22News received multiple viewer messages saying their test results from Agawam were delayed. According to the Agawam Health Department, a third-party contractor was used to supplement tapestry in order to meet the need, their results were not as quick so they will no longer be used, it will just be Tapestry.

Salem, Saugus, and Holyoke all fall into the highest-risk “red” category in the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment metric.

As a reminder, all three testing sites are free to everyone, you do not need to have symptoms to be tested. We will update you as soon as information becomes available about the Holyoke testing site.