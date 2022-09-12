WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On August 1, the Wilbraham Police Department started to use the Commonwealth Motor Vehicle Automated Citation and Crash System (MAACS).

The purpose of MAACS is to ensure greater officer safety by making the reporting process more efficient on the road, improve data quality by implementing checks at the point of entry and when submitting data, and to eliminate redundant data entry processes.

This process was developed as a result of 2016 legislation allowing to issue electronic generate citations and the use of officers’ electronic signatures, according to mass.gov. While using MAACS, handwritten citations will all but disappear. A computer-generated citation will print out roadside and will be given to the violators, stating all of the necessary instructions relative to the specific citation.

The Wilbraham Police Department stated that while using MAACS, 91% of motorists received some form of notice, with more than 180 motor vehicle stops there were 137 written warnings issued, 3 arrests, and 19 criminal complaints have been made in the month of August. Collision numbers are down from last month, with 19 collisions this month.

The top five violations: