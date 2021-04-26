Machine Gun Kelly coming to The Big E Arena

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Machine Gun Kelly will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall Tour” is coming to The Big E Arena on Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Machine Gun Kelly’s tour will feature special guests carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

Machine Gun Kelly performed from Times Square at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve followed by a legendary appearance on Saturday Night Live. ET had a glowing review for SNL, saying: “MGK’s second performance really showed the range of his style and substance, as he delivered a remarkably beautiful and emotional performance of his song “lonely,” and Rolling Stone praised the “raucous” performance.

Machine Gun Kelly – lonely (Live From Saturday Night Live/2021)

The Big E returns September 17 to October 3, additional entertainment and events will be announcements soon.

