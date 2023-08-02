HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Mexican street food concept by Macho Taco, an authentic Mexican street food restaurant based in Agawam, is set to open in the Holyoke Mall this summer.

El Burrito by Macho Taco will be opening a new 918 square-foot space in Café Square, according to a news release from the Holyoke Mall.

Some of the items that will be featured on the menu include:

Elote Fries: French fries topped with Parmesan cheese, garlic aioli, corn, cilantro, and cayenne powder

California Burrito: French fries, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, carne asada, onions, cilantro, sour cream, beans, and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla

Nachos: Homemade tortilla chips topped with sour cream, cheese, refried beans, cilantro, onions, and your choice of protein

Macho Taco earned the third spot on Yelp’s “Highest-rated Restaurants for Tacos in the Springfield Area” list back in 2022 and in 2023 and was also rated third for “Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield Area,” in 2022 on Trip Advisor.

“Featuring many menu favorites, El Burrito is a new concept geared towards the center’s on-the-move shopper,” said Holyoke Mall Marketing Director, Ruth Hastings. “We are excited to showcase Jose’s South-of-the-Border flavors and local favorites with our community.”

