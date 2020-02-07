Macy’s to close 125 stores, Holyoke Mall location not included

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Macy’s plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years.

However, the closings will not affect the Macy’s location in the Holyoke Mall.

Macy’s said it will close its least productive stores in lower-tier malls, and that will help it to focus on locations with stronger sales and to increase online operations. The department store will also be cutting 2,000 corporate jobs.

Local residents told 22News, they’re glad to hear that their Macy’s store will remain open.

“I think it is a good thing that more stores stay open,” said Lisa Studley. “Greenfield needs more stores and I believe that to keep jobs for people we need to keep these stores open.”

Macy’s is closing one of its locations in Leominster, Massachusetts.