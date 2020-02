(WWLP) – Macy’s plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years.

That’s about 2,000 corporate jobs, which represent 9-percent of its workforce. The corporate giant made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This year, Macy’s is anticipating gross savings of about $600-million, which they say they will reinvest into its off-price business known as “Backstage,” expanding outside of the mall and online.