MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Magic Lantern building located on Route 20 in Monson will be converted into a marijuana dispensary.

The town of Monson has entered a host agreement with Dazed Cannabis to open a retail marijuana dispensary at the former strip club. According to Monson Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz, a building permit has been issued and the store is expected to open later this year in the fall.

“We look forward to having Dazed Cannabis as a new business in town and wish them much success,” said Wolowicz.

Dazed Cannabis also runs a retail marijuana dispensary in Holyoke that has been open since October 2021.

According to the Magic Lantern owner Chris Brunelle, the strip club originally opened in the 1960s.