HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be stopping by the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.
The conservatory will be coming for week four of Tykes Tuesday at the mall, according to a news release from the Holyoke Mall. At the event, families will learn about the conservatory’s butterflies and other creatures in a special, up-close, and interactive presentation.
The conservatory is 8,000 square feet and is home to around 4,000 native and tropical butterflies, fish, reptiles, and plants year-round.
Tykes Tuesday, which is sponsored by Rock 102, is a free event that is open to the public and is best for kids ages 12 and under. Events this year include STEM activities, a traveling petting zoo, free admission to Altitude Trampoline Park, and more.
The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Holyoke Mall on the Lower Level near Macy’s Court.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow the 22News team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.