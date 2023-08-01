HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be stopping by the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.

The conservatory will be coming for week four of Tykes Tuesday at the mall, according to a news release from the Holyoke Mall. At the event, families will learn about the conservatory’s butterflies and other creatures in a special, up-close, and interactive presentation.

The conservatory is 8,000 square feet and is home to around 4,000 native and tropical butterflies, fish, reptiles, and plants year-round.

Tykes Tuesday, which is sponsored by Rock 102, is a free event that is open to the public and is best for kids ages 12 and under. Events this year include STEM activities, a traveling petting zoo, free admission to Altitude Trampoline Park, and more.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Holyoke Mall on the Lower Level near Macy’s Court.