Mail carriers feeling holiday rush with Christmas one week away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is exactly one week away and there are still a lot of western Massachusetts residents that still need to mail gifts to family and friends.

Amazon is profiting off many of those last-minute holiday shoppers. Their new Holyoke distribution center is working harder than ever to deliver packages on time.

One local resident told 22News, “It’s been packed lately, we’ve been having packages left and right, throwing them on the conveyer belt. It’s been hectic.”

The holidays are quickly approaching and both western Massachusetts residents and mail carriers are feeling the holiday rush. To help save time, many holiday shoppers are going online and picking out their gifts on Amazon.

The Amazon Distribution Center in Holyoke has been very busy of late. Their vans have been coming in and out of the center constantly. They’ve been trying to keep up with all the orders for the holiday season.

“Just over the last few weeks the number of amazon vans that you see driving around now to have hundreds of people across western Mass here in Holyoke employed by the company at a busier season, it has been a net positive for the city,” said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

If you want to ensure your Amazon item arrives before Christmas, you’ll need to order it by Thursday the 19. That’s their standard shipping deadline.

You’ll be charged more for Amazon’s one-day delivery on December 23, but its free for Prime members. Amazon is expected to have more than 40 percent of all online sales this holiday season.

We already passed the ground shipping deadline for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx, so you’ll have to pay more money on shipping to get your packages to their destinations before Christmas.