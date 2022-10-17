SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are inching closer to the midterm election, which is Tuesday, November 8th, but some may be casting their ballots a lot sooner than that.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is November 1st by 5:00 p.m. and in Massachusetts you don’t need a reason to apply.

Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee said they mailed out the first round of mail-in ballots last Thursday, about 4,000, and another 250 went out Monday. To apply for your mail-in ballot, you can do so online, by mail, or even fax.

Murphy McGee said if you are having the ballot sent to you locally, it should only take a day or two to arrive.

“As soon as you get your ballot, we recommend you fill it out and drop it right off in the mail and that way it’s not lost in the shuffle on people’s counters or just forgotten about,” said Murphy McGee.

As for returning your ballot, they can be returned in person or by a drop box by 8:00 p.m. on November 8th, Election Day. Ballots returned by mail must reach your election office by November 12th by 5:00 p.m. to be counted but they have to be postmarked by Election Day.

Murphy McGee also recommends using a black pen or marker and to fill the oval completely.