Mail-in ballots still being counted in parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was one of the busiest elections in history with waves of voters coming out to the polls on Election Day. Local election offices are still processing mail-in ballots.

Springfield and Chicopee produced strong voter turnouts but they still have some work to do with mail-in ballots.

Voters across western Massachusetts came out to make their voice heard at the polls on Election Day. Many also got their ballots in before Tuesday. Nearly half of registered voters in the state went to the polls during the early voting stages or mailed-in a ballot.

Chicopee City Clerk Keith Rattell told 22News, “We had about 66 percent come out and vote here in Chicopee. Mail in and early voting was about 13,000 registered voters. In total, we had 26,000 who voted in Chicopee. So almost half was done by early voting or mail in voting.”

Rattell told 22News as of now, they haven’t had that many mail-in ballots that have come in since the polls closed Tuesday, “We have only about 36 ballots which came in afterwards that were postmarked by the 3rd and we had until Friday, so those 36 won’t mean much to the bottom line.”

Springfield voters cast more than 55,000 ballots in this general election. That comes out to a 52 percent voter turnout, but that’ll likely go up, since they are still processing mail in ballots.

Election offices could receive mail-in ballots as late as Friday at 5:00 p.m., as long as they were postmarked on Election Day and this could impact who wins the tight presidential race.