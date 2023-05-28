HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of downtown Holyoke Sunday evening as crews work to put out a brush fire.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Main Street at Springdale Park for a brush fire. The area is closed in both directions to Papineau Street.

The fire department is currently working to extinguish what it is calling “a sizable brush and timber fire” in that area.

According to Captain David Rex, there are no injuries, however the fire did spread to two garages.