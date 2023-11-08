Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Road in Montgomery was shut down for hours after a vehicle struck a utility pole Tuesday night.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. crews were called to a single motor-vehicle crash on Main Road, near New State Road in Montgomery. The vehicle struck a telephone pole that brought down live wires. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Main Road was shut down for nearly ten hours while crews made repairs. It has reopened as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday morning crews were called to Main Road near Avery Road in Montgomery after a vehicle crashed due to mechanical failure. The driver lost control and veered off the road. The driver did not suffer any injuries.