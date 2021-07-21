Main Street in Indian Orchard receives funding to improve pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works received funds to improve an area along Main Street in Indian Orchard.

Mayor Sarno and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Cignoli announced Wednesday that the Springfield DPW has received an award of $167,000 from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Shared Streets and Spaces Program.

The funds from this program will go to making improvements along the Main Street corridor in Indian Orchard between Oak Street and Pinevale Street. This will include new sidewalks, bus stops, curb extensions, line striping, bicycle accommodation, a pedestrian safety beacon, and parking areas to expand outdoor dining space.

“My continued thanks goes out to Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, MassDOT, and our State Delegation, especially State Representative Orlando Ramos, and DPW Director Chris Cignoli for advocating for these traffic/pedestrian safety and quality of life initiatives for our Indian Orchard neighborhood and throughout our City. I’ve been recently informed by MassDOT that there are more improvement announcements to come, for which I am very appreciative too.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno | Springfield

This is the third time the city has received funding from the MassDOT Shared Streets and Spaces Program. The prior projects included $100,000 for improvements to a pedestrian crossing along St. James Ave in the McKnight neighborhood and $215,000 for the expansion of the sidewalk for outdoor seating in front of Theodore’s on Worthington Street.

In addition to the three Shared Streets and Spaces Program awards, Springfield has recently been awarded $197,500 through MassDOT’s Complete Street Program. In total, the City of Springfield has now received over $674,500 from MassDOT program funding.

“I am extremely happy that the work my Department has completed to secure these additional funds to supplement other funds in order to provide needed improvements to the residential and business community throughout the City. The funds provided by the State have a limited schedule for use, so the people in the communities will see these improvements most like during this calendar year.” Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Christopher Cignoli

Other Massachusetts cities and towns to receive a part of the $6.5 million Shared Streets and Spaces Program funding include:

Adams received $35,000.00 to build on the success of an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant by creating a small event space on Park Street, the main pedestrian and commercial corridor in Adams, to be ADA-accessible and include seating, plantings, and shade structures.

Amesbury received $44,150.00 to install 1,300 feet of sidewalk along Lionsmouth Road to connect schools with Woodsom Farm and surrounding neighborhoods.

Amherst received $184,728.00 to resurface and restripe several crosswalks and install pedestrian safety beacons along the Triangle Street corridor.

Andover received $31,520.00 to install temporary traffic calming measures to demonstrate various speed reduction approaches and an outdoor dining space on Punchard Avenue.

Aquinnah received $49,663.00 to construct protection for walkers on the pathway that connects shops, restaurants, and Overlook Park with the historic Gay Head Lighthouse.

Arlington received $50,000.00 to create a permanent dining parklet on Medford Street – a continuation of a temporary installation funded by an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant – by closing Park Terrace to vehicle traffic and converting it into an outdoor seating area and pedestrian plaza.

Ashburnham received $29,849.90 to install traffic calming and outdoor dining and rest spaces in front of the Town Hall/Senior Center and at the Stevens Memorial Library/Winchester Park area.

Avon received $200,000.00 to narrow streets, add pedestrian safety beacons, install new wayfinding, and construct 1,000 feet of a protected shared-use pathway.

Ayer received $30,639.13 to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety at the crossing of the Nashua River Rail Trail on Groton Street with a restriped crosswalk, tactile warning panels, new pedestrian safety beacons, and better wayfinding between the MBTA Commuter Rail station and the Trail.

Boston received $40,000.00 to repurpose on-street parking to make space for temporary parklets/play areas incorporating art, planters, seating, and shade in Mattapan Square.

Braintree received $65,139.80 to add curb bump-outs, bring all existing curb ramps into ADA compliance, install new signage for parking and crosswalks, and plant new trees on the portion of South Braintree Square that includes Washington Street from Pearl Street to Taylor Street.

Brookfield received $156,611.18 to make improvements at the intersection of Central Street and Post Road/Route 9, to include new curbs, pedestrian safety beacons, new signage, and new pavement markings.

Brookline received $199,200.00 to install and improve three bikeshare stations in the Washington Square, Coolidge Corner, and JFK Crossing commercial districts.

Buckland received $50,000.00 to transform a vacant 3,400-square foot lot located at the top of Conway Street in the Village Center into a bicycle parking area with amenities including bicycle racks, a water bottle filling station, a bicycle tool and repair stand, and two benches overlooking the Deerfield River.

Cambridge received $199,736.45 to build a curb extension along Raymond Park, onto which a bikeshare station will be placed, and install a 19-dock station along the sidewalk near Old Morse Park in Cambridgeport.

Canton received $16,805.00 to expand traffic calming measures to include two additional speed tables, signage, and pavement markings, all proximate to a park and playground.

Chelsea received $40,000.00 to install pedestrian safety improvements on Hawthorne Street, improving walking connections to the Early Learning Center, Chelsea Community Connections, and the downtown central business district.

Concord received $95,204.50 to install safety improvements along Old Marlborough Road and the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and install two new bikeshare stations in West Concord and Concord Center.

Dighton received $118,838.50 to construct curb ramps, ADA-compliant curb cuts, accessible sidewalks, and delineated crosswalks throughout town.

East Longmeadow received $38,500.00 to increase pedestrian safety, accessibility, and comfort by providing new and reconstructed curb ramps, new marked crosswalks, enhanced signage, bus stops, and curb extensions on North Main Street.

Eastham received $29,808.67 to create a protected shared-use path and community programming space on vacant Town-owned land bookended by Route 6 and the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Everett received $25,000.00 to install new bicycle racks over approximately 60 blocks of urban commercial streets, including Chelsea Street, Main Street, Hancock Street, and Elm Street.

Fairhaven received $183,689.00 to install safer pedestrian crossings for two high-volume/high-speed streets – one near Livesey Park and one at the downtown end of the Phoenix Trail – to include pedestrian safety beacons, new signage, and enhanced markings.

Fitchburg received $197,950.00 to permanently convert Cushing Street into a pedestrian plaza, which will include outdoor dining, landscaping, and a safe connection between Main Street and Boulder Drive.

Framingham received $200,000.00 to install new ADA-compliant curbing and sidewalk along one side of School Street, from Hamilton Street to Old Connecticut Path.

Franklin received $20,814.28 to provide space for food trucks and enclose an area of Main Street with tables and chairs for dining, concerts, and other Town-sponsored events.

Greenfield received $200,000.00 to replace an existing parking lot with lawn and plantings in order to complete a new public park.

Groveland received $59,452.36 to construct new and safer sidewalks and crosswalks in Elm Square and surrounding neighborhoods.

Haverhill received $49,000.00 to install streetscape and safety improvements, including new bike lanes, street furniture, landscaping, and widened sidewalks to the Winter Street/Route 97 corridor.

Holyoke received $73,100.00 to install pedestrian safety beacons to better serve recreational and open spaces, the Senior Center, and multiple schools.

Ipswich received $18,000.00 to install a pedestrian safety beacon and crosswalk for the segment of Topsfield Road located between Bradley Palmer State Park and Willowdale State Forest.

Lancaster received $18,000.00 to install pedestrian safety beacons at four crosswalks, including three within school areas and one at the Post Office.

Lexington received $48,000.00 to install a pedestrian safety beacon, crosswalk, and new sidewalk to make the five-way intersection on Marrett Road at Lincoln and School Streets safer and to provide better access to Hastings Elementary School and Bridges Elementary School.

Littleton received $19,260.00 to install a midblock crosswalk – to include ADA-compliant curb ramps and pedestrian safely signage – across Newtown Road at the Yapp Land Conservation Area trailhead.

Malden, in partnership with the MBTA, received $491,000.00 to construct dedicated bus and bike lanes on Centre Street between Main Street and the Malden Center Orange Line station.

Marblehead received $19,300.00 to install a new gate – not large enough for vehicles – that leads from the Marblehead Rail Trail to the back entrance of Marblehead High School.

Marshfield received $47,000.00 to install pedestrian safety beacons and bollards along the Marshfield Bridle Trail.

Medford received $40,000.00 to build upon a previous Shared Streets and Spaces grant by expanding outdoor dining and increasing opportunities for safe outdoor recreation by closing certain residential streets to through-traffic.

Melrose received $28,822.75 to repurpose Central Terrace off Main Street by expanding the space available for walking, resting, and gathering, along with space for future public programming and pop-up shops.

Merrimac received $129,000.00 to construct new and improved crosswalks and traffic calming measures to improve walking safety between a residential neighborhood and a school, as well as a safer link to the Jay McClaren Trail.

Methuen received $83,194.00 to install multiple safety elements including a narrowed travel lane, better curb ramps, a new midblock crosswalk, and pedestrian safety beacons in the Orchard Street corridor.

Millbury received $49,947.00 to continue a project begun with an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant to replace and upgrade a pedestrian walkway from the municipal parking to the Town Common, including accessibility improvements, better lighting, and landscaping.

Milton received $4,673.62 to install bicycling parking at several parks, schools, and other public spaces.

Montague received $127,337.00 to make permanent new sidewalks, crosswalks, and curb extensions piloted under an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant.

Newton received $150,969.00 to add one new bikeshare station and relocate other underused stations to higher performing locations.

Northampton received $50,000.00 to implement safety improvements to downtown streets to address lessons learned from an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant and a recent safety audit, including the addition of wayfinding and lighting to improve pedestrian safety and visibility.

Orange received $100,871.00 to expand upon the work of a previous Shared Streets and Spaces grant by extending improvements on East Main Street to include new ADA-compliant crosswalks, buffered bicycle lanes, and a shelter for MART riders (complete with a bench and schedule holder). Among other users, the shelter transit stop will serve those visiting the Council on Aging and the Orange Farmers Market.

Oxford received $50,000.00 to build upon an earlier Shared Streets and Spaces grant to install new crosswalks, pedestrian safety beacons, and ADA-compliant ramps at the site of a pedestrian fatality.

Plymouth received $193,000.00 to make safety improvements at five vulnerable intersections, including signal upgrades, new crosswalks, and ADA-compliant ramps.

Raynham received $137,420.00 to improve connectivity for walkers in the Pleasant Street corridor by narrowing the road and installing traffic calming, ten new pedestrian safety beacons, twelve new crosswalks, and eight new ADA-compliant ramps.

Rockland received $184,200.00 to make major improvements to the streets of the downtown area, including better and safer facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, new bike parking at the local Senior Center, and better connections to the Rockland Rail Trail.

Salisbury received $10,000.00 to enhance a pedestrian-only area of Broadway with temporary planters for beautification and further safety during peak season.

Sandwich received $51,492.00 to install ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps, pavement markings, warning signs, and new sidewalk to improve connectivity to the new location of Town Hall in historic Sandwich Village.

Saugus received $98,000 to install ADA-compliant ramps, traffic calming, and space for outdoor dining in Cliftondale Center.

Savoy received $38,300.00 to create a new dropoff zone, new walking surfaces, and directional barriers and signage at Savoy Elementary School.

Seekonk received $50,000.00 to install new ADA-compliant sidewalks, signalized crosswalks, and guardrails on Arcade Avenue.

Sheffield received $28,000.00 to create two safer crosswalks serving the Southern Berkshire Regional School District building, which houses pre-K to 12th grade and a nursery program.

Shrewsbury received $48,926.90 to install wayfinding to support Shrewsbury Town Center.

Somerset received $32,100.00 to extend a bike lane that was initially developed with funding from a previous Shared Streets and Spaces grant along Read Street, in order to make better connections to the South Coast Bikeway.

Somerville received $41,490.25 to install quick-build safety retrofits at the high-crash Powderhouse Rotary, including continuous protected bike lanes.

Southampton received $123,644.00 to construct 900 feet of new sidewalk to improve safety and walkability among key locations, including a school, Town Hall, Senior Center, library, historic church, and town park.

Springfield received $167,000.00 to repurpose sidewalks, curbs, bus stops, and parking areas to include and install expanded outdoor dining space, curb extensions, line striping, bicycle accommodation, and a pedestrian safety beacon in downtown Indian Orchard.

Stow received $72,460.00 to implement pedestrian safety upgrades – to include solar-powered pedestrian safety beacons and ADA-compliant safety pads – at two high-risk crossings, one in Stow Lower Village and one in the Town Center at the site of a pedestrian fatality.

Sturbridge received $35,000.00 to extend a sidewalk to support a new safe dropoff area at Burgess Elementary School.

Swampscott received $200,000.00 to construct a new multiuse trail that connects to Swampscott Middle School and install solar-powered pedestrian safety beacons, two sets of bike racks, and two bike repair stations.

Swansea received $36,679.00 to complete a walkway that connects schools with ballfields and pedestrians and cyclists with scenic views as well as to bike and walking trails and municipal buildings.

Taunton received $40,000.00 to extend the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Taunton, providing space for twelve tables to facilitate public gathering and outdoor dining and install traffic calming and safety signage.

Wakefield received $45,000.00 to improve a shared-use path – which connects the downtown business district to Lake Quannapowitt and Veterans Field – by replacing gravel with asphalt to meet accessibility requirements and provide a safer and more comfortable experience for all users.

Walpole received $23,870.00 to activate underused public alleyways to create a safe and inviting connection between the parking lots and commercial businesses of Main Street.

Wareham received $91,060.00 to install a bus shelter, street furniture, and landscaping to encourage use of local bus services. This project will also install pedestrian safety improvements including a wooden guardrail, solar powered light poles, and a public bike repair station to support non-vehicular travel.

Webster received $178,165.00 to close an important gap by constructing 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on East Main Street, a main commercial thoroughfare.

Wellesley received $34,785.30 to add a flashing pedestrian beacon at the State Street/Fuller Brook Path crosswalk in order to improve safety and comfort for walking to several schools, a Senior Center, and open space.

Westborough received $46,965.00 to make safety improvements at two intersections on West Main Street/Route 30.

Westhampton received $36,000.00 to install signage and widen and repurpose sidewalks for school and community programming.

Weston received $9,817.30 to install two new crosswalks, including concrete ramps, detectable strips for the visually impaired, curbing and signage to increase visibility for approaching motorists, and pavement markings.

Whitman received $184,022.30 to install curb extensions, ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks, new shade trees, new benches, and new bike parking at the intersection of Washington Street at South Avenue/Temple Street (Route 27), in the heart of Whitman Center.

Williamstown received $25,000.00 to convert an underutilized downtown street into a pedestrian plaza, to be used for outdoor dining and community events.

Worcester received $54,014.00 to transform three key corridors bordering Worcester City Hall by repurposing on-street parking into outdoor dining areas.

The MassDOT Shared Streets and Spaces Program aims to promote public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce by funding new or repurposed public spaces.