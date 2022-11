WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a fire at the corner of East School Street and Main Street on Monday.

Crews have put out the fire located at 767 Main Street, according to the West Springfield Fire Department. There are no injuries reported at this time, and the cause is still being investigated.

Main Street is closed, and the fire department is asking drivers to look for alternative routes if possible.