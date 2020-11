WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in West Springfield will be closed Tuesday morning after a serious accident overnight.

West Springfield Police told 22News they are still investigating a two-car crash near the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Avenue. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday evening

View the live traffic map.

West Springfield Police called it ‘serious’ but did not give an update on any injuries. The road was closed throughout the night and will remain closed through the morning.