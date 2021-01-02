Maine man arrested on several charges including attempted arson in fire at MLK Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities have arrested a man on several charges in connection with the early morning fire at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield last week.

Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth on Saturday said the Pittsfield Police Department arrested Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine on Friday.

He is charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson. A photo of Vulchev was not provided.

According to Mieth, there were previous attempts to burn the church down including one on December 13, 2020 and two on December 15.

Vulchev is currently in custody and is being held on an undisclosed bail amount until his arraignment Monday morning in Pittsfield District Court.

The investigation into the fire, which Springfield fire officials considered “highly suspicious” and even a potential hate crime is ongoing, Mieth said.