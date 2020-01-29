Maintaining smoke alarms essential to fire safety

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Every day, seven people die in home fires in the United States, highlighting the importance of working smoke alarms.

It’s important to maintain your smoke alarms to make sure they function properly, like changing the batteries twice a year.

It’s also recommended to never take your smoke alarms down, it could the difference between life and death in a fire.

“Smoke alarms have been around for decades and still we go into homes and people have them disabled, batteries have been removed, they’ve been removed because they were sounding and annoying people they were going off at inopportune times and it’s just disappointing,” said Captain Karl Zinnack.

If you are smoke alarms are sounding in a non-emergency, you can take them down and vacuum them to clean dust and bugs out, which is most likely the reason they are sounding for no reason.

Just make sure you put the smoke alarm back properly.