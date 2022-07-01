SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Independence Day travel is officially in full swing here in Massachusetts.

I-91 in Springfield was busy in the early afternoon on Friday, but has since calmed down.

Most Bay Staters will travel by car, with experts predicting roughly 1.2 million to drive to their getaways. According to AAA New York City is a top July 4th destination, so I-91 South could see a lot of road traffic this weekend.

After hearing about all the travel turbulence, Springfield resident Rafael Rodriguez-Cruz told 22News he’s just going to enjoy his long weekend at home.

“I keep it simple. Most likely, I’ll spend my time at parks. I’ll probably come here tomorrow morning, just walking, hiking, whatever and enjoying nature. I’m just going to keep it simple,” he said.

But, if your plans are taking you out of town, 22News will keep you up to date with traffic conditions. And, if you’re on the go, just download the free 22News app to keep an eye on the forecast if your plans are outdoors!