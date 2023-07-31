CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation has been cooling off, but a majority of adults say they are living paycheck to paycheck.

After seeing a 40 year high, inflated prices are beginning to ease here in the U.S. As of last month, airfare has seen an 18% decrease since last year, gas at a 26% decrease.

But the damage has been done to American wallets, new reports indicating lower income workers are still the hardest hit by the spike in prices, especially when it came to budgeting grocery costs, this time a year ago, meat and eggs costing nearly 11% more.

According to one national report, as of June, about 60% of U.S. adults say they are living paycheck to paycheck, and 65% of people who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 were living paycheck to paycheck last month.

While consumers’ budgets are being stretched thin, financial experts say take the small steps to start saving your money, like removing subscriptions. “At the beginning it might seem small, ‘its only ten dollars, 12 dollars, a month!’ but those things add up over time and it can really nickel and dime the money right out of your pocket and add any unnecessary additional pressure,” said Darren James, Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

James adds that working with a Financial expert can also help setting realistic goals when it comes to budgeting. Also, make sure to check in on your budget at least once a month, and separate your ‘needs’ from your ‘wants’.

Financial experts also say if you are paid bi-weekly, that means you should receive an extra check every year, which could be used towards paying down debt.