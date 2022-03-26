LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Make-A-Wish foundation’s “Swish Night” is a night of basketball, but most importantly a night intended to raise funds to help grant some wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This 9th Annual Swish Night is where wishes take center court. The community was excited to come back together for the annual event and give back to a good cause.

“They automatically know they want a puppy, they want to go to Disney World whatever it is. And it took me a while to figure it out. But I think that’s the joy of it too,” said Colin Dowd, Swish Night Board member and Make-A-Wish recipient. “… How do I make this dream come true and what exactly would it be, so I mean it’s so important to give these kids and families to look forward to.”

Local wish recipient children were in attendance Saturday evening. And Lila knew what she wanted. She told 22News, “I got to look up to the Disney Cruise, instead of like when I was down and in the days I got to look up to it. You want to be happy to look forward to that wish.”

The Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island has helped 8,500 children over the last 30 years, and their efforts have had a life changing impact and allowed children to keep striving and dreaming for the future.

“I was so shocked,” said DJ Cooke, whose wish was to get his own swimming pool, and thanks to the generous donations he did. “As soon as I opened my blindfold I just fell on the ground shocked for life.”

If you are interested in helping grant wishes for kids like Lila and DJ, click here.