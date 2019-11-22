Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island raise money to honor Ludlow B-17 crash victim

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Money has been raised in honor of a Ludlow man who lost his life in the World War II B-17 Bomber crash at Bradley International Airport on October 2.

In a news release sent to 22News, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said over $2,500 has been raised to honor Jim Roberts. Roberts was aboard the WWII B-17 bomber when it crashed that Wednesday morning, killing seven people, including Roberts, and injuring several others.

Roberts wasn’t supposed to take that flight, he was scheduled for B-17 bomber’s the 4 p.m. flight. But because of his love of vintage planes, he switched flights.

Bill Sullivan, a vice president at PeoplesBank who serves on Make-A-Wish’s Golf Classic Committee, is a high school classmate of Joe Roberts, Jim’s brother. He started the fundraiser so other members of the class of 1978 at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham to honor Jim’s life.

It provides some level of comfort to know that through this tragic accident, something wonderful will happen for a local child here in Western Massachusetts. Jim loved Make-A-Wish and we are happy to do this in his memory. Joe Roberts

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island plans to grant more than 400 wishes this year alone. Click here to find out how you can get involved.