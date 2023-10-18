SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old boy from Springfield will be receiving a Halloween-themed wish send-off party from Berkshire Bank before his trip to Walt Disney World later this month.

According to a news release from Make-A-Wish, 8-year-old Jesaias Figueroa has acute lymphoblastic leukemia and wishes for a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. Jesaias loves Halloween, so Jesaias and his brother Isai will be welcomed at Berkshire Bank’s Springfield branch on Wednesday for a Halloween Harry Potter-themed party with trick-or-treating.

Jesaias’s family will be in attendance, along with Berkshire Bank and Make-A-Wish representatives. The party will be held on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Bank Springfield Branch.

Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization has granted the wishes of over 10,000 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island since its founding and is celebrating its 40th anniversary.