LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be hosting its 10th Annual Swish Night on Saturday.

The evening will celebrate wishes and guests will enjoy championship college basketball, according to a news release sent to 22News from Make-A-Wish. There will be a short program between games to highlight the organization’s mission, a live auction, and Fund-A-Wish to support future wishes in Western Massachusetts.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island help to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish’s goal is to bring the power of wishing to every kid with a critical illness because wish experiences can help to improve emotional and physical health.

Local wish recipients will be at the event, along with wish parent Kassandra Woodall of Springfield, who will speak about her daughter Annalisse Laboy’s wish to go to Hawaii, as well as 2012 wish recipient Morgan Dzicek of Northbridge to perform the original song that she wrote about her wish.

Swish Night Chair and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Board member Dr. Phil Glynn, as well as Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island supporters as well as sponsors representing many of the region’s businesses, will also be in attendance.

Swish Night is taking place on Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Longmeadow County Club.