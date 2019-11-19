Make-A-Wish: Wilbraham team gets Patriots themed tailgate party

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – A Wilbraham teen with a critical illness got his wish on Sunday for a family room makeover dedicated to his favorite team.

18-year-old Harrison Larson, who has been diagnosed with a life-threatening seizure disorder, wanted a space where he and his family could relax, watch movies, and more importantly watch his favorite team, the New England Patriots.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island helped make that wish come true.

According to Rich Greif, Director of Communications for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Make-A-Wish along with Wendy Woloshchuk for Details Full Service Interiors and Sergneri Painting, hosted a New England themed tailgate party for Harrison on Sunday.

Family, friends, and volunteers involved in the wish all attended the party.

“We are extremely grateful to Details Full Service Interiors and Sergneri Painting for helping bring Harrison’s vision to life. Their passion for helping others in the community is truly inspiring.” -Charlotte A. Beattie, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Local vendors including, Big Y, Delaney’s Market Wilbraham, Dunkin’, Gio’s Pizzeria, and Pete’s Sweets all donated to the party.