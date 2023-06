SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children and families are welcome to participate in Make-It Springfield’s first-ever Lego Car Challenge on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Make-It Springfield, kids ages 5-17 are invited to make friends and put their LEGO building skills to the test. It costs $5.00 to join the event, with materials included.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at Make-It Springfield on Bridge Street.