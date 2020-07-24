Make-It Springfield to provide free bikes, STEM education for youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Make-It Springfield won a Transportation Justice grant to provide bike mechanics and STEM education for the youth and free bikes to low-income and refugee families in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Everybody Bikes youth program will pay stipends to ten Springfield youth to learn hands-on STEM skills in bike repair, teamwork, and distribution as well as shop organization and communication with clients.

(Photo: Make-It Springfield)

The program is 4 weeks this summer for participants who were selected through an interview process with staff. Donated bikes will be refurbished under socially distant guidelines and supervision of adult mentors at Make-It Springfield’s community workshop on Worthington Street.

The grant was provided by Transportation Massachusetts and Make-It Springfield will work with RAD Springfield and Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts.