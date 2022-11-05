SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Buy Local Food, Making Food Fun is in partnership with the Winter Farmers’ Market at Forest Park. At the event, there will be:
- A kid-friendly cooking demo with a personal chef and cooking instructor Bella Foodie.
- An apple tasting with Red Fire Farm — track your favorites!
- Decorate-your-own pumpkin for your Thanksgiving centerpiece.
- Food to try! Cider samples from Bashista Orchards and harvest mini muffins from Elke’s Baked Goods.
- Farmers’ market scavenger hunt and activity sheets for kids.
The event is free and begins from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park on Saturday in Springfield.