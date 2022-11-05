SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Buy Local Food, Making Food Fun is in partnership with the Winter Farmers’ Market at Forest Park. At the event, there will be:

A kid-friendly cooking demo with a personal chef and cooking instructor Bella Foodie.

An apple tasting with Red Fire Farm — track your favorites!

Decorate-your-own pumpkin for your Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Food to try! Cider samples from Bashista Orchards and harvest mini muffins from Elke’s Baked Goods.

Farmers’ market scavenger hunt and activity sheets for kids.

The event is free and begins from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park on Saturday in Springfield.