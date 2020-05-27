Male detainees temporarily being held in unit at women’s jail in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While a precautionary lockdown is in place at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow, men who have recently been arrested by police departments in the county are temporarily being held in a portion of the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Rob Rizzuto told 22News the detainees being held there prior to their arraignment are housed in a pod separate from the facility’s female inmates. He says there is a separate entrance to this area, and that there is no interaction between the male and female detainees.

Rizzuto said that the Sheriff’s Department will hold off on offering regional lock-up service for other counties, but will continue to provide services to police departments in Hampden County. He also pointed out that no inmates from the Ludlow jail are being transferred to the Chicopee jail; all the detainees being brought to the Chicopee jail were recently arrested.

The Ludlow jail was placed into lockdown after eight inmates at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Four staff members have also tested positive. While all positive inmate cases were found in a single unit of the jail, all inmates and staff are being tested.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said Tuesday that the first inmate to have tested positive was from out of the county.