Malecon Restaurant & Bar in Springfield has liquor license revoked

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield License Commission revoked the liquor license for Malecon Restaurant & Bar.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, the License Commission voted Wednesday to revoke the liquor license of the Malecon Restaurant & Bar located on Chestnut Street in Springfield. After reviewing complaints and incidents at the business, the Board of License Commissioners final decision was in the best interest of public safety.

Repeated violations and incidents including COVID-19 regulation violations and an incident on Christmas, the License Commission was given discipline guidelines following the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission but found the situation was not improving.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “The residents and neighborhood council cried out for help in response to the repeated blatant disregard to public safety, COVID-19 regulations, and numerous quality of life complaints from the establishment. Not to mention the disturbing incident on Christmas night. I want to thank the Board of License Commissioners and Attorney Alesia Days for taking our residents’ concerns into consideration and making the right decision in the interest of public safety.”

License Commission Chairman Peter Sygnator stated, “Public Safety is the number one priority of the Mayor, the Springfield Police Department, and the Board of License Commissioners. The Board saw the need to take immediate action to prevent any further violations such as this and bring peace to the Armoury Quadrangle Neighborhood.”

License Director Attorney Alesia Days stated, “The Board of License Commissioners is committed to protecting public safety. The events that occurred at Malecon was a flagrant disregard of those public safety and quality of life protocols that were established. I want to thank the residents who shared their concerns with the License Commission and appreciate their patience as the Board thoroughly reviewed all data and evidence on this matter.”

“My administration is committed to addressing all quality of life issues,” said Mayor Sarno. “I have asked License Director Attorney Alesia Days to follow up with an entertainment license hearing too.”