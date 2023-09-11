WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of Mall Barbers have opened their new location this morning in Wilbraham on Boston Road two months after the closure of the Eastfield Mall.

Marria and Hector Gomes own Mall Barbers which was once a fixture of the former Eastfield Mall. After 40 years in business the owners have found a new location to continue their business serving long-time customers.

They say Wilbraham is perfect location because this is where a large portion of their client base is located. “It was hard to move from the mall, ya know? Because my previous boss, he opened the barbershop in 1968 at the mall so to make this move, I don’t know if I would have done it if the mall didn’t close but I’m so happy I did,” Maria Gomes says.

Just by being at this new location the owners of mall barbers say they have had so many new customers.