CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of three bears caught on camera in a Chicopee driveway at around midnight Monday.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward.

Bears that have been accustomed to and dependent on human and other animal foods, such as bird seed, trash, and pet food, are likely to cause damage and become a pain. Removing food sources and other attractants is key to preventing problems with bears.

If a bear is feeding in your yard, on a porch, or in a dumpster, step outside, yell, and make lots of noise. The bear will usually leave, which will be accompanied by its young. Accustomed bears may ignore minor harassment, so if you continue to see bears, check your property and remove any potential food.

