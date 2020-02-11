Man accused of abducting 11-year-girl in Springfield scheduled in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl in Springfield is scheduled in court Tuesday morning.

Judge orders psych evaluation for suspect charged in abduction of 11-year-old girl in Springfield

24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez’s dangerousness hearing was delayed on January, 22 after a judge ordered for him to undergo a psych evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He was also ordered to be held without bail for 20 days.

Rodriguez allegedly abducted the girl as she walked home after school in Springfield on January 15. An amber alert was issued for a blue Honda Civic and civilians later spotted that car on the mass pike. Police found the girl in that car and arrested Rodriguez.

He is facing charges of kidnapping, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation.