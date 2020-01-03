Man accused of damaging vehicles at Springfield dealership allegedly ran car through gate, used pliers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents say it’s concerning that someone would intentionally badly damage someone else’s property.

A Springfield man is now facing more than a dozen felony charges, accused of vandalizing a local car dealership.

The vandalism was quite extensive. A 22News crew visited that dealership Thursday evening, they reported seeing multiple cars with big dents on them – as well as several cars with broken windows.

The suspect, 25-year-old Igor Morozov is accused of driving his car through a locked gate at Mutual Enterprises auto dealership on Berkshire Avenue and then using large pliers to damage cars and motorcycles.

A day after the alleged incident, the damage is still evident. Some cars with big dent, others with shattered windows.

“You have to take care of your own community,” said Lvarius Jones of Springfield. “You’re not supposed to do stuff like that where you live at. You’re not supposed to do stuff like that period, but definitely not where you live at.”

Springfield police said Morozov also damaged motorcycles on the lot and broke into the office building on site by smashing in windows. He’s charged with 13 felonies that include malicious destruction, nighttime breaking and entering, and 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

The dealership owner declined to comment on the situation. So, it’s unclear how much it’s going to cost repair the damages done.