Man accused of killing father in Springfield held without bail, victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who allegedly shot and killed his father late Tuesday night was held without bail during his arraignment in Springfield District Court Wednesday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Brian Nay is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, December 11. Nay was arrested early Tuesday evening for allegedly shooting and killing his father, 62-year-old Marvin Nay, at 98 Grochmal Avenue.

Springfield Police received a call about a gunshot victim around 7:30 p.m. According to the police department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh, the caller stated they had shot their father in the leg.

Officers arrived at the location to find Marvin dead on the porch. Brian’s arrest and arraignment are in connection with the homicide investigation, the DA’s Office said.

Investigators from the Springfield Police Department along with the DA’s Murder Unit are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.