CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a car accident on Chicopee street Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police told 22News, a man drove over the median and was ejected as a result. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening outside the 22News studios.

Police said the driver was conscious when they arrived, and is now being treated for minor injuries. Two dogs inside the vehicle were also ejected in the crash, and are expected to be ok.

Animal Control is currently caring for the animals.