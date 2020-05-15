Man arrested after police locate gun while investigating shots fired report in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man in Springfield after allegedly locating a firearm while responding to a shots fired report on Berkshire Avenue Friday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers were called to the 1000 block of Berkshire Avenue for the shots fired report around 3:30 p.m. Walsh said while investigating, the officers found a firearm and arrested a man on Superior Avenue.

No one was shot, but Walsh added that officers located shell casings on Berkshire Avenue and a victim who had been assaulted.

Springfield detectives are still investigating the incident.

Additional information about the suspect and his charges will be provided by the police department in the near future.