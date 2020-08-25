Man arrested after police pursuit from West Springfield through Agawam Monday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday morning after West Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver allegedly drove away, leading police to pursue the driver through Agawam.

According to West Springfield Police, officers spotted a a green colored Honda without a registration plate visible or attached to the car. The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop near the area of Elm Street and Riverdale Street at around 9:45 a.m.

The driver, later identified as Joshua Charro of Springfield stopped and extended his arm out of the driver’s side window motioning the officer to walk up to the vehicle. Charro ignored the officer’s request to turn off the car and then drove away.

The officer pursued the car, reaching speeds near 70 MPH south on Route 5 into Agawam, onto Route 75 and throughout several areas in town with speeds ranging from 5-60 MPH. Agawam officers assisted in the pursuit which ended on Route 57 after Charro attempted to run away on foot.

Joshua Charro of Cooley Street in Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Stop for Police

Suspended License (operating a motor vehicle)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Violations

Mass. Trial Court Warrant(s)

West Springfield Police state that Charro is a suspect from an August 6 incident for failure to stop and also leaving the scene of an accident on August 12.