WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Tuesday following a search of Whip City Smokes in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Police Department, on Tuesday officers executed a search warrant at the business located at 43 Southwick Road. Inside, they seized THC vape cartridges, flavored nicotine sticks/vapes, and menthol cigarettes.

Shaffie Mohamed was arrested and arraigned in Westfield District Court on Wednesday for charges of:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance and Possession

Distribution of Flavored Nicotine Products

Whip City Smokes is also facing penalties from the Westfield Health Department for allegedly selling nicotine products to customers under the age of 21 and other licensing relation violations.

Since approved into law in 2019, An Act Modernizing Tobacco Control prohibits retail stores to sell flavored nicotine products with a nicotine content of 35 milligrams per milliliter or less. Anything higher than 35 milligrams per milliliter is restricted to license, adult-only tobacco stores and smoking bars. All flavored nicotine vaping products may only be sold by licensed smoking bars.

As of June 2020, the sale of flavored combustible cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored chewing tobacco is restricted to licensed smoking bars sold only for on-site consumption.