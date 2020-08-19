Man arrested after stabbing friend in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning at a hotel in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield Police, at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing incident and the suspect still had the knife in his possession. When officers arrived at the Econo Lodge on Elm Street, they observed a man drop a knife on the sidewalk from the second floor balcony. Officers secured the knife and handcuffed the suspect later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Thompson.

Thompson allegedly told police he stabbed his friend who was still inside the hotel room. Police saw the victim inside the room and made several attempts for him to open the door. The victim was suffering from two stab wounds to his torso area. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators were told the two men were involved in an argument between each other and had been doing “a bunch of drugs and alcohol.”

Joshua Thompson of Chestnut Street in Springfield was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.