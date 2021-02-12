Man arrested for arson at vacant Springfield building

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities arrested a man on Friday in connection with a fire that occurred at a vacant building on Park Street in Springfield. 

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The Springfield Fire Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad worked with police and troopers assigned to the State’s Fire Marshall’s office in identifying and arresting 35-year-old John Patrick Doherty, whose last known address was in Dartmouth. 

On Wednesday, February 10, Springfield firefighters were called to a vacant building at 24 Park Street around 11:29 p.m. for the fire, which was located on the second floor.  

After looking through video surveillance and talking to eyewitnesses, fire officials and police were able to identify Doherty as the suspect. 

He was subsequently charged with arson of a building. 

