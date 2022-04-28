WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 58-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday after two incidents reported to police where he was allegedly masturbating in public areas.

According to West Springfield police, on Sunday officers were called to the Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway in West Springfield behind the Riverdale Shops for a report of a man partially nude and masturbating. The suspect ran into a wooded area along the riverbank when he was confronted by a witness.

Officers spoke with the witnesses, an adult couple and their young son, and they pointed out the area the suspect was seen. Police found a homeless encampment and identified the suspect as 58-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Disco but were unable to locate him. It was also discovered that Disco was a registered sex offender with a last known address in Holyoke but a restraining order denies him from living at the address.

On Tuesday, Chicopee police were called to the Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive for a man, later identified as Disco, who was openly masturbating on a bench. When confronted by a witness, he ran into a wooded area behind neighboring businesses. Chicopee police found a homeless encampment in the area.

Disco was later located Wednesday by Chicopee police walking near the homeless encampment and was arrested. Disco is facing charges in both Chicopee and West Springfield: