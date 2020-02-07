Man arrested in connection with Walnut Street house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s fire at a vacant home on Walnut Street that injured a firefighter.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a 62-year-old man has been charged with “arson of a dwelling.”

“The Springfield Fire Department takes these matter very seriously,” said Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi. “I commend the work of the unit of the unit for a swift arrest in this matter.”

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries in the fire remains unknown.