Man arrested in Tolland for OUI

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was arrested in Tolland on Friday afternoon for operating while under the influence (OUI).

According to the Tolland Police Department, around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to Clubhouse Road for a “vehicle operating dangerously.” Reportedly, the vehicle came close to hitting another vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers were able to stop the driver, an individual residing out of state, and determine that he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, above the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and charged with the following:

OUI Liquor – 4th offense

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The driver is awaiting arraignment at the Hampden County Jail after he was unable to post the $500 bail.