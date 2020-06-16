Man charged in Brimfield crash that killed father, left daughter in serious condition

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holland man was charged with motor vehicle homicide among other charges in connection with a crash on June 7 that killed a father and left his teenage daughter in serious condition.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told 22News Brimfield Police, Fire, and Action Ambulance were called to 131 East Brimfield-Holland Road that Sunday for a report of an accident involving a minivan and a motorcycle.

First responders found three people suffering from injuries. The occupants of the motorcycle were identified as 15-year-old Kayla Magoon and her father, 43-year-old Donald Magoon, both of Holland.

Kayla was found with life-threatening injuries and was immediately flown by helicopter to UMass Medical Center-University for treatment. Her father, Donald, was pronounced death at the site of the crash.

The operator of the minivan, identified as 57-year-old Michael Frank, also of Holland, suffered minor injuries, according to the DA’s Office.

Initial police investigation into the crash determined that the minivan had crossed onto the oncoming lane and struck the motorcycle head-on, before crashing into a telephone pole. The DA’s office told 22News both Kayla and Donald Magoon were thrown from the motorcycle.

A warrant was issued for Frank’s arrest out of Palmer District Court on Monday, charging him with “motor vehicle homicide resulting from negligent or reckless operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.”

Frank was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Palmer District Court where bail was set at $10,000 with a condition not to operate a motor vehicle if released.

His next court appearance has been set for August 13.