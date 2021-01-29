Man charged with armed robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield arrested a man at the Express Inn after an arrest warrant was issued Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Nathan “Nate” J. Marrin was arrested at around 5:00 p.m. at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street after an investigation of a robbery that happened several days before. An arrest warrant was issued for an incident that occurred in the area of 1187/1139 Westfield Street where Marrin allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim of his winter coat.

The victim offered Marrin an older winter coat before the attack occurred when the victim saw Marrin outside several time wearing a long-sleeved shirt. Police say Marrin lured the victim into an apartment and took the victim’s winter coat, footwear and other personal properties. The victim was allegedly punched and stomped by Marrin and suffered minor injuries.

Marrin was wearing the stolen coat and footwear at the time of arrest.

Marrin is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Shod foot)

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Larceny Under $1,200

Marrin is being held on $10,040 bail and is a person of interest in several other incidents in the same area of Westfield Street.