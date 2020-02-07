Man charged with arson in connection with house fire on Walnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man is being charged with Arson in connection with a fire that happened at a vacant home on Walnut Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 61-year-old Pedro Delafuente was arrested Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in relation to the fire on 349 Walnut Street that injured a firefighter.

Walsh said Delafuente is being charged with Arson and also has an unrelated arrest warrant out of East Longmeadow.

Man arrested in connection with Walnut Street house fire in Springfield

This was a joint investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Springfield Police Detective Bureau and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.