Man charged with burning building after mattress fire in Springfield

(Photo: Springfield Fire Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly burned two mattresses against a building Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News the Arson and Bomb Squad was called to 82 Division Street, where they found a fire at the maintenance garage behind 67-69 Sanderson Street.

Tetreault said 58-year-old Juan F. Rivera was arrested after local and state police conducted interviews and reviewed security footage from the Springfield Housing Authority’s Office.

Rivera is charged with burning of a building.

